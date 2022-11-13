Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Leju Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LEJU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.47. 6,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leju in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

