Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Leju Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LEJU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.47. 6,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leju in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Leju

(Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.