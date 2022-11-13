Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 141.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE APD opened at $288.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $310.87. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
