Lido DAO (LDO) Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $792.76 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00006453 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 751,073,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

