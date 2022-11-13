Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIMAF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
Linamar Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $47.29 on Thursday. Linamar has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
