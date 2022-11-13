Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.22. 2,133,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,355. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.64.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

