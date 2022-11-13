Liquidia’s (LQDA) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Liquidia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $317.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta purchased 8,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 37,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,883.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 12,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,902 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 47,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liquidia by 861.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 1,297,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 521,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 342,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

