Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0456 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $72.79 million and $861,780.88 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

