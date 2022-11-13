LooksRare Achieves Market Cap of $60.67 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $60.67 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LooksRare has traded down 39.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

