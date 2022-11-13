Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on February 8th

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $209.02 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.17. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

