Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at MKM Partners

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

