LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

LSI Industries Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

