Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PSHIF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lucero Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a C$1.15 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 1.05.

Get Lucero Energy alerts:

Lucero Energy Price Performance

PSHIF stock opened at 0.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.50. Lucero Energy has a 1-year low of 0.28 and a 1-year high of 0.78.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.