Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PSHIF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lucero Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a C$1.15 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 1.05.
Lucero Energy Price Performance
PSHIF stock opened at 0.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.50. Lucero Energy has a 1-year low of 0.28 and a 1-year high of 0.78.
Lucero Energy Company Profile
Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
