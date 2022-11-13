LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDXW) Short Interest Update

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
LumiraDx Price Performance
LMDXW stock remained flat at $0.27 on Friday. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,446. LumiraDx has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.36.
