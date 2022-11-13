Maiar DEX (MEX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,539.11

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $260.92 million and $93,539.11 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,355.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00010117 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00049651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021512 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00246138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00004116 USD and is up 8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $88,298.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

