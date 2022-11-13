Maker (MKR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.20 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Maker token can currently be bought for $691.08 or 0.04169410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $675.62 million and $26.20 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

