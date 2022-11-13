Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of TUSK stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 761,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,453. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
