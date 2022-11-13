Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Mannatech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Mannatech Stock Performance

MTEX stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

