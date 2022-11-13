Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Oil Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

