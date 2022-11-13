Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys 539 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after purchasing an additional 825,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $212.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,226,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,581. The firm has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $224.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

