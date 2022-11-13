Marietta Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $271.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,333. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.99.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

