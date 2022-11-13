Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

NYSE MMM traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.25. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

