Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 1.5% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 131.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $43,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.18.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $15.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $576.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.81. The firm has a market cap of $236.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

