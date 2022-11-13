Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.0% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,258,000 after buying an additional 536,324 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,572,000 after buying an additional 419,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.65. 4,984,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,326. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

