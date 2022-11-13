Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $7.45 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 2.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $512.37. 509,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.33 and its 200-day moving average is $439.53. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

