Marietta Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,491,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ternium by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $2,882,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 641.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 66,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 57,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ternium by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

TX traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.19. 547,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,733. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

