Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Price Target Cut to $1.70 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $2.10 to $1.70 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MKFG. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged Stock Up 10.2 %

NYSE:MKFG opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Markforged has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

Institutional Trading of Markforged

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Markforged had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 20.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,639,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after buying an additional 2,813,969 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markforged by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 15,191,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,522 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Markforged by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,398,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,488 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Markforged by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Markforged by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,816,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399,765 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.