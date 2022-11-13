Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Price Target Cut to $1.70 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $2.10 to $1.70 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MKFG. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Markforged Stock Up 10.2 %
NYSE:MKFG opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Markforged has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.
Institutional Trading of Markforged
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 20.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,639,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after buying an additional 2,813,969 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markforged by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 15,191,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,522 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Markforged by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,398,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,488 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Markforged by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Markforged by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,816,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399,765 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Markforged Company Profile
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.