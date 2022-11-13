Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.51-$6.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.77-$1.84 EPS.

Marriott International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.78. 2,634,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,735. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

