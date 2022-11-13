Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
MASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.29.
NASDAQ:MASI opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75.
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
