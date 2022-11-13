Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.29.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,052,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,537,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,199,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,713,000 after buying an additional 191,700 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

