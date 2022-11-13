Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.5% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.29. 3,734,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,674. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $326.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 3.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,486 shares of company stock valued at $117,126,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

