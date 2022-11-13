Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.
Several research firms have commented on MTDR. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matador Resources by 132.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Matador Resources by 252.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,841 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $47,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after purchasing an additional 884,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Matador Resources Stock Performance
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Matador Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.