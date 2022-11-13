Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several research firms have commented on MTDR. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matador Resources by 132.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Matador Resources by 252.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,841 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $47,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after purchasing an additional 884,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.58.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

