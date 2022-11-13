Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.49-$1.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.24 billion-$28.24 billion.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 117,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MZDAY. Nomura upgraded Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mazda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

