McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.6 %

MCD stock opened at $271.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.96.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

