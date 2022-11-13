Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.61-$13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NYSE:MED traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. The stock had a trading volume of 165,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,074. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $233.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,584.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Medifast by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 58.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

