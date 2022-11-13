Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.61-$13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

Medifast Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MED stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $114.37. 165,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $233.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.68.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

MED has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

