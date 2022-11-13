MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Up 125.8% in October

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MELI Kaszek Pioneer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 102.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth about $860,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 226.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 257,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEKA opened at $9.87 on Friday. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

