Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James decreased their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.73.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

About Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 284.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at $18,214,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.