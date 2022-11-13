Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James decreased their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.73.
Shares of MEOH stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.62.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
