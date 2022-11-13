Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at ATB Capital

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$76.00 price target on Metro and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$74.57.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MRU opened at C$72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$70.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.01. Metro has a 12 month low of C$60.59 and a 12 month high of C$73.88.

Metro Dividend Announcement

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.1200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

