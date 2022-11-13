MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.62-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.00 million-$780.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.72 million.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $113.60 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $117.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGPI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.83.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,307.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

