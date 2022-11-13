Midas (MIDAS) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Midas has a market capitalization of $92.68 million and approximately $103,469.35 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for $35.55 or 0.00215875 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00588536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,010.36 or 0.30655885 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 36.16740797 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $74,050.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

