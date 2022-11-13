Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,037 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Zoetis worth $52,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3,692.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $148.55 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.87.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

