Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 65,367 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,367 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $36,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

