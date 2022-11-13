Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $49,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 44.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $120.86. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.