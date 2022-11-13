Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $49,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 44.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.
Paychex Price Performance
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.
Insider Transactions at Paychex
In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
