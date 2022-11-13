Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 60,187 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $37,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

