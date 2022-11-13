Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $44,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Welltower by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,326,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88,834 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Welltower to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 155.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

