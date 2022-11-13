Mizuho Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $80.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.45.
Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.