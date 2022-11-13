Mizuho Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $80.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

