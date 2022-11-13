Mizuho Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $360.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Shares of CI stock opened at $303.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.02. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

