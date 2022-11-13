Mizuho Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $90.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.59.

Okta stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

