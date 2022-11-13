Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Shares of MDV opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Modiv by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Modiv by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv during the second quarter worth about $298,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
