Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

MDV opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

